When the New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll after failing to hold onto a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in Week 11 vs. the Chicago Bears, questions of the team's future began to arise. Who would take over as interim head coach? Would Joe Schoen remain as general manager? And maybe the most crucial question of all: Is Jaxson Dart, the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, still the Giants' quarterback of the future? New York quickly named offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as interim head coach and confirmed Schoen would be a part of the next head coaching search.

As the team waits for Dart's return from concussion protocol, they have not publicly confirmed the rookie's status inside the organization. Yet, his seven-game sample size is enough to reject any rumors of his ousting from the team's next head coach, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“As for the job itself, it’s going to be coveted. And the reason is simple: Jaxson Dart,” Russini wrote. “There are no doubts in New York: He is the quarterback of the future for Big Blue.”

Although Giants ownership and Schoen have not met to discuss the desired traits of their next head coach, according to Russini, they believe Dart is a pivotal part of their future after trading away three future draft picks to select the Ole Miss product.

Dart has enjoyed a solid rookie season. Outside of needing to learn to avoid the big hit, he has flashed his arm talent and mobility. In seven games, Dart has totaled 1,427 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. He's added another 317 yards on the ground and seven more touchdowns as a scrambler. He has also reduced the number of turnovers in recent weeks, amplifying his growth in year one.

While the Giants' 2-8 record is disappointing, knowing they have Dart under center should offer ease entering an uncertain offseason.