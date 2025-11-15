With the Buffalo Bills taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 11 contest, the team has made some moves regarding the wide receiver position. As there are injuries to a few offensive targets on the Bills, the team has gone out to make quarterback Josh Allen's life a bit easier, potentially.

As reported by Tom Pelissero, Buffalo has signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman and “elevated” Gabe Davis, back with the team and prepared to make his season debut.

“The Bills signed WR Mecole Hardman to the active roster and also elevated WR Gabe Davis, who is set to make his season debut against the Bucs,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hardman was last with the Green Bay Packers this season before being released on Sept. 23. According to ESPN, Hardman would join the franchise on Tuesday, and at “minimum,” will play a part from a “returner perspective.”

“Hardman joined the Bills on Tuesday and is likely to contribute from a returner perspective, at minimum,” Alaina Getzenberg wrote.

Mecole Hardman is ready to earn an opportunity with the Bills

While the Bills look to bounce back against the Buccaneers, after losing to the Miami Dolphins on the weekend prior, Hardman looks to bring an immediate presence in helping Allen, as it's been an up-and-down passing attack. One person who's excited about the move is head coach Sean McDermott.

“You look at position flexibility, he brings some of that,” McDermott said, according to The Buffalo News. “The speed element is real, having gone against him. He hasn’t played in a little bit of time here, so we have to take it one day at a time, but I’m really interested in seeing how he’s going to help us.”

Hardman last played a regular-season game with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 season, though he would only catch 12 passes for 90 yards in 12 games.

“Going through the process, I was just grateful for any opportunity that I got,” Hardman said on signing with Buffalo. “To come to an organization that’s established and in the process of trying to win one, being able to compete against this team throughout my career, I think it’s a dope opportunity to be part of this franchise.”

At any rate, the Bills are 6-3, looking to get back in the win column against the Buccaneers on Sunday.