Perhaps the most anticipated game of the weekend featured Hampton University facing off against the reigning Celebration Bowl champions, Jackson State. Ever since leaving the MEAC in 2018, Hampton has competed in the Coastal Athletic Association and the Big South, and they haven't been a part of regular HBCU competition in years. While they do occasionally face HBCUs, many people wonder how teams such as Hampton, North Carolina A&T, and Tennessee State will fare against the powers in the SWAC and the MEAC. We got a chance to see what it would look like against arguably the best team in HBCU football.

A Tale of Two QBs

Jackson State had a tremendous offseason, both in retaining players from their championship team and recruiting new stars such as former Edward Waters and Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Nate Rembert. But Hampton's acquisition of Isaiah Freeman, a former Lincoln University of Pennsylvania star, seemed to be enough for the Pirates to land a massive upset to jump-start their season.

Hampton University has proven itself to be a scrappy team. A traditional HBCU football power, they struggled in the years following Trent Boykin's arrival to the program. Boykin assumed a role as interim head coach and was officially brought on as the permanent head coach in the middle of last season. Though they finished with a five-and-seven record and a two-and-six record in the CAA, they went four-and-one in the five HBCU games they played. They also competed well against some of last year's ranked teams in the FCS. It was clear that Hampton would be looking to compete and score a huge upset to put not only HBCU football but the entire FCS on notice.

Isaiah Freeman jump-started a successful Hampton scoring drive with a 63-yard run that landed the Pirates at the Tigers' three-yard line. Jaquan Snipes then punched it in for a touchdown, putting Hampton in the lead 7-0. Not to be denied, Jackson State, led by JaCobian Morgan making plays in the air and on the ground, was able to put the Tigers in a position to tie the score. Emari Matthews ran into the end zone from the Hampton two-yard line to put a touchdown on the board and ultimately tie the game at seven.

A Defensive Battle

The majority of the game was a defensive battle. Jackson State forced a Hampton University fumble with 12 seconds left in the second quarter that they recovered, but for the most part, both teams went on large drives that ended in punts. But the fourth quarter is where things started to get interesting.

The score stayed 14-7 for the majority of the game until the start of the fourth quarter, when Hampton University put together an offensive drive that ended in a Freeman 30-yard pass to Marshawn Ferguson Jr. for a touchdown to tie the game at 14 with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter. Jackson State then led a five-minute and three-second, 13-play, 80-yard drive to retake the lead, capping it off with an Ahmad Miller two-yard run.

Just as Hampton looked to get back in the game and make things competitive once again, Isaiah Freeman threw an errant pass for an interception. After that, Ahmad Miller called game. Miller ripped off a 76-yard run for a touchdown that put Jackson State up 28-14, effectively ending the game and Hampton's upset bid.

Final Takeaways

Jackson State still looks like the class of HBCU football. The Tigers' running back room was the star of the game as Ahmad Miller finished with 172 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries. The running back room altogether notched four touchdowns and 283 yards, with Miller, Donerio Davenport, and Emari Matthews all contributing. Meanwhile, Hampton, even in the loss, showed promise. They had a balanced offensive attack, finishing with 175 rushing yards on 41 carries and 201 receiving yards on 21 receptions.

Isaiah Freeman got the QB1 nod and had some tremendous plays. He threw for 117 yards and one touchdown, as well as one interception, on 10-of-17 passing. He also had 94 yards on 13 carries, including his 63-yard run that put Hampton in a position to score a touchdown. Braden Davis also got considerable action, throwing for 84 yards on 11-of-12 passing. However, turnovers were a key issue as the Pirates ultimately had four fumbles, with Braden Davis, Maxwell Moss, Korede Sogbesan, and Anthony Hightower III all registering fumbles.

Jackson State heads up to face Southern Miss on September 6th at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Hampton continues its HBCU slate as it hosts CIAA contender Elizabeth City State. That will be the second of four straight games they are set to play against HBCU opponents.