On Tuesday night Alabama State started off March Madness with a bang, as a last-second layup by Amarr Knox powered the Hornets to a resounding 70-68 victory over Saint Francis. The Red Flash controlled the game throughout, skillfully countering Alabama State's full-court press with precise maneuvers and capitalizing on sharp shotmaking to steadily extend their lead.

The Hornets' offense had a slow start, continuing a troubling trend for a team ranked 344th in the country in field-goal percentage. Struggling to find their rhythm, they shot just 29% in the first four minutes of the game, which left them playing from behind almost immediately.

This early deficit put pressure on Alabama State to step up both offensively and defensively. Despite the uphill battle, the team remained resilient, showing determination and grit as they worked to stay competitive. Their efforts kept the game from slipping away entirely, as they managed to claw back and keep the score within reach, giving themselves an opportunity to fight back later in the game.

The Hornets got the game within a point three times in the second half, but each time Saint Francis had an answer. Then they finally were able to take the lead with just over four minutes left. They used a 6-0 run into the under-four timeout to take their first lead since scoring the opening basket.

The Hornets' relentless defense overwhelmed the Red Flash, leading to nine steals and 26 points off turnovers while forcing Saint Francis into 15 turnovers. Alabama State displayed impressive determination, dominating the offensive rebounds 12-3. They also outshot Saint Francis by six baskets and attempted 70 shots, 22 more than the Red Flash.

Interestingly enough, Alabama State didn't make many appearances at the foul line, only shooting 1-4 on the night while Saint Francis connected on 10-14 of their free throws. Yet, the Hornets found a chance to win as their season was defined by resilience and never backing down. Now, they win their first March Madness game as they prepare for a huge showdown with top-ranked Auburn.