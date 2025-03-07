The Magic City Classic is poised to get even bigger, as Amazon has been officially announced as the title sponsor for the Magic City Classic. Beginning in 2025, the game will officially be called the “Amazon Magic City Classic, presented by Coca-Cola.”

The Magic City Classic, held annually at Legion Field in Birmingham, is a hallmark event that draws over 60,000 attendees and is one of the most popular HBCU classics in the nation. The impact and scope of the Classic is significant, as it draws significant local and national media interest and reportedly generates an estimated $25 million in economic impact for the region.

Amazon’s sponsorship marks a significant new chapter for the Classic. It promises enhanced fan experiences and community initiatives to unite supporters of both Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Perren King, Executive Director of the Magic City Classic, expressed enthusiasm regarding the deal, highlighting the alignment of goals between the organization, Amazon, and the HBCU community.

Amazon's involvement in sports sponsorships is part of its larger strategy to engage with the sports industry. This includes partnerships with the NWSL and UEFA Women's Football, as well as ventures into live sports streaming. In recent years, Amazon’s Prime Video has secured the rights to stream NFL Thursday Night Football, a Wild Card Playoff game, and is gearing up to broadcast NBA games this fall. Their sponsorship of the Magic City Classic marks their latest venture into the sports industry, a move poised to help them expand their market share.

Alabama A&M, which leads the all-time series against Alabama State 44–42–3 as of 2024, although Alabama State under the leadership of alumnus Eddie Robinson Jr. has found significant success in the classic over the past three seasons. Now, with Sam Shade now the head coach of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, will they look to maintain control over the rivalry?