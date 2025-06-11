The Alabama State University community is mourning the loss of Charles Goodwin III, the assistant band director of the Mighty Marching Hornets band. Goodwin’s passing was announced by the university earlier this week.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Goodwin III. An assistant director of the Mighty Marching Hornets,” Alabama State University said in a statement. “His passion, leadership, and dedication to Alabama State University’s musical excellence left an indelible mark on generations of students and the Hornet Nation.”

Goodwin was not just a music teacher. The HBCU band scene held him in high regard. His influence was not limited to the ASU campus. The Mighty Marching Hornets were a regular representation of competence, discipline, and artistic ability in stadiums, halftime performances, and battle-of-the-bands events.

“Mr. Goodwin was a dedicated educator, musician, and mentor whose passion and commitment left an indelible mark on the ASU community,” said WSFA 12 News in Montgomery. “His legacy will continue to resonate through the music, spirit, and excellence he helped inspire.”

Alabama State University's legacy and the state's larger cultural identity have long been anchored by the Mighty Marching Hornets. They are well-known for their intense performances, explosive musicianship, and exacting exercises. In HBCU culture, the band is regarded as one of the best bands. As a mentor to innumerable students, Goodwin was instrumental in forming its identity.

In a display of solidarity that demonstrates the closeness HBCU bands share, even long-standing opponents have offered their sympathies.. Alabama State’s band’s fiercest on-field rival, Southern University's Human Jukebox band, sent out a sincere message of support, saying, “With heartfelt sympathy, we extend our deepest condolences to the Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets, their students, staff, and the entire community as they mourn the loss of Assistant Band Director, Mr. Charles Goodwin III,” the statement read. “On behalf of the Southern University Band family, our thoughts and prayers are with you. May his legacy continue to inspire all who had the honor of knowing him.”