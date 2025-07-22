The Dallas Cowboys are joining their peers in making last-minute roster changes ahead of 2025 training camp. After placing cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown on the PUP list, the team signed former Detroit Lions edge-rusher James Houston.

The Cowboys signed Houston on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. They placed Diggs and Overshown on the PUP list as they continue to recover from injuries that ended their 2024 season. Dallas also placed third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. on the NFI list due to his ongoing recovery from a torn ACL, per Rapoport.

Houston, 26, spent three years with the Lions, but ended the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns. He had the best season of his career as a rookie, bursting onto the scene with eight sacks in 2022. However, he has failed to sustain that success, recording just one sack in the last two years.

Houston joins a crowded pass-rushing room that already includes Dante Fowler Jr., Marshawn Kneeland, Payton Turner and second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku. Ideally, the group features two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons and Overshown, but the former's contract situation combined with the latter's injury creates a shadow of uncertainty ahead of training camp.

The Cowboys began training camp on Tuesday morning. They will remain in Dallas until their scheduled joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 5, followed shortly thereafter by their first preseason game on Aug. 9.

Cowboys enter training camp with multiple questions

After cutting ties with former head coach Mike McCarthy, the 2025 season marks the beginning of a new era for the Cowboys under Brian Schottenheimer. Unfortunately, their offseason has been marred by peculiar controversy, as Dallas seemingly cannot avoid a summer without one.

The Cowboys' biggest issue is their situation with Parsons, who continues to hold out until he signs a new deal. In an offseason filled with many edge-rushers dealing with similar conditions, Parsons' feels the most unnecessary, but frustration continues to grow on both sides regardless.

Dallas has many other questions to answer in training camp beyond its absences. The Cowboys acquired disgruntled wideout George Pickens in the offseason to add to Schottenheimer's new offense. As they attempt to integrate Pickens into the system, quarterback Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from the hamstring injury that limited him to just eight games in 2024.