During their recent performance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band announced that they will be performing during the pregame show during the Super Bowl. This is the band’s tenth Super Bowl appearance.

“This means so much to the students after all they've been through this year,” Taylor said. “The mental health challenges and still performing at a high level speaks volumes to their dedication and commitment to this band program.”

Band director Dr. Kedric Taylor recapped the band’s performance at the 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands in Inglewood, California. The band joined other marching bands from Alabama A&M University, Hampton University, Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T University, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

This year’s Super Bowl takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a recent interview with Nola.com, Baton Rouge native Kenny Ricard reminisced about his playing with the Human Jukebox during the Super Bowl back in 1978. Richard played clarinet for the band for four years.

“Dallas played Denver. Dallas beat them up. It was like none other,” Ricard said. “I still remember when we got the word. ‘You're going to the Super Bowl,' Dr. Greggs walked in and said. We went crazy.”

Although he doesn’t remember exactly what they played recalled what it was like to be out on the field.

“It was so loud. It felt like all of our uniforms were blowing,” Ricard said. “Then, they announced the Denver Broncos—and it was even louder. That was the loudest noise I ever heard. Dallas was just down the road, but Denver showed up to support. That was an experience I will never forget.”

This is the second year in a row that an HBCU marching band has made an appearance at the Super Bowl. Last year, the Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South joined Usher during his Super Bowl halftime performance. More recently, the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul marching band joined Beyoncé during her iconic Christmas Day halftime show performance during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.