Michael Vick's time at Norfolk State is set to be chronicled in a docuseries on BET, per a press release by BET Media Group on Thursday morning. The series is set to be produced by SMAC Entertainment, a company co-founded by HBCU alumnus and Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan.

The show will be executive produced by Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith of SMAC Entertainment. Tiffany E. Williams and Angela Aguilera serve as executive producers for BET Media Group. Kijafa Vick will also serve an executive producer.

The series marks Vicks' return to the network as BET aired The Michael Vick Project, a ten-episode reality TV series released in 2010 that chronicled Vick's return to football after being imprisoned for two years due to his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

“We are excited to partner with BET to share the next chapter of our football journey and our lives, as we return home where it all started for us.” said Michael and his wife and Hampton University alumna Kijafa Vick.

The new docuseries is set to showcase Vick's highly anticipated return to Virginia and his takeover of Norfolk State, a school rich in its athletic history but hasn't had much success in football since its jump to Division I in 1997.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Vick back to BET. Michael brought his first series to our network, and now we’re proud to join forces with him again—this time alongside our partners at SMAC—to tell a powerful new chapter of his story. From NFL legend to HBCU coach, Mike’s evolution is impactful, powerful, and inspiring. BET has always been a home for stories that celebrate growth, resilience, and Black excellence—and Mike’s return embodies all of that. We’re excited to spotlight this new chapter and shine a light on the heart, pride, and culture of HBCU athletics through his experience.” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development, BET Media Group.

“I know first-hand the power that HBCUs have on a community and the opportunity they give to so many student-athletes,” said Strahan. “Michael Vick’s commitment to impacting these young men’s lives and passing along the gifts that football provided him is so inspiring. I’m excited for fans to join him on his journey with Norfolk State University.”