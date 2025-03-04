Beyoncé recently took to her social media to pay tribute to Neo-Soul singer Angie Stone, who passed away on Saturday. Stone was leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama, early Saturday morning before getting into a fatal car accident. A report by HBCU Gameday indicates that Stone was slated to perform at the CIAA Tournament, held in Baltimore. The CIAA Tournament is an HBCU basketball tournament featuring HBCUs from the conference that is also popular for the cultural events planned around the festivities such as various concert events. Stone was set to perform during the halftime show of the men's championship game.

“Thank you for your voice, your strength, and your artistry. Your incredible legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Angie Stone,” she posted on her social media accounts. The message is also available on her website.

Angie Stone’s musical journey began with The Sequence, the first all-female group to sign with Sugar Hill Records. From 1979 to 1985, the group released three albums and their iconic track “Funk You Up,” which has been widely sampled by artists such as Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.

Stone then went on to have a storied musical career that helped establish the R&B subgenre Neo-Soul. She had several hits that broke ground in the musical world such as “Wish I Didn't Miss You” and “Brotha.” Stone received three nominations for Grammy Awards in her career and won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000 and 2004.

She also had a career as a media personality, appearing in various TV shows and movies as well as being a main cast member in Season 2 and Season 3 of TV One's R&B Divas: Atlanta. She also worked with Beyonce on the movie The Fighting Temptations in 2003. In the film, Stone played the role of “Alma” while Beyoncé played the role of “Lilly”.