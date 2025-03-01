Celebrated Neo-Soul and R&B Singer Angie Stone has passed away at the age of 63, per a report by TMZ. Stone was leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday morning before getting into a fatal car accident.

A report by HBCU Gameday indicates that Stone was slated to perform at the CIAA Tournament, held in Baltimore. The CIAA Tournament is an HBCU basketball tournament featuring HBCUs from the conference that is also popular for the cultural events planned around the festivities such as various concert events. Stone was set to perform during the halftime show of the men's championship game.

“Angie Stone was headed to Baltimore to perform during the CIAA. Her publicist spoke to her on Friday night at 9:12 p.m. EST, right before Angie performed in Alabama,” HBCU Gameday indicated in their report. “Stone confirmed she’d be in Baltimore, and that was the last time they spoke. Her publicist was informed of her death on Saturday.”

Angie Stone’s musical journey began with The Sequence, the first all-female group to sign with Sugar Hill Records. From 1979 to 1985, the group released three albums and their iconic track “Funk You Up,” which has been widely sampled by artists such as Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.

Stone then went on to have a storied musical career that helped establish the R&B subgenre Neo-Soul. She had several hits that broke ground in the musical world such as “Wish I Didn't Miss You” and “Brotha”. Stone was nominated for three Grammy Awards in her career and won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000 and 2004.

She also had a career as a media personality, appearing in various TV shows and movies as well as being a main cast member in Season 2 and Season 3 of TV One's R&B Divas: Atlanta.