In a state with a rich history of HBCUs, Georgia’s University System Board of Regents has long operated without direct representation from these institutions. That may soon change. State Representative Floyd Griffin of Milledgeville has introduced House Bill 203, a measure designed to ensure that at least one at-large seat on the Board is filled by an HBCU graduate by January 1, 2028, with that number increasing to two by 2031.

The proposed legislation addresses the absence of HBCU voices in shaping policies that directly impact Georgia’s public higher education system. Georgia is home to ten HBCUs, including three public institutions, Fort Valley State University, Albany State University, and Savannah State University, all of which fall under the University System of Georgia. Despite their longstanding contributions to the state's educational landscape, these institutions currently have no guaranteed representation on the governing board that oversees them.

Rep. Griffin emphasized the importance of making the Board of Regents reflective of the diverse student body it serves. “Under HB 203, we commit to accurately representing our state’s university system by guaranteeing that a position of the Board of Regents is held by a member of an HBCU,” Griffin said in a statement.

House Bill 203 stipulates that at least one at-large member of the Board must be an HBCU graduate from a University System of Georgia institution. The legislation aligns with the broader effort to ensure that decision-making bodies better reflect the institutions they oversee. This move is particularly significant given that many of Georgia’s HBCUs, especially the three public ones, serve a critical role in higher education by providing access and opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds.

HBCU alumni have long pushed for more support from the state, specifically through legal action. Last fall, three alumni from Fort Valley State, Albany State, and Savannah State filed a federal lawsuit against the Georgia Board of Regents. The lawsuit accused the state of chronic underfunding of its three public HBCUs and alleged that resources were consistently redirected to enhance academic programs at predominantly white institutions.

The suit also pointed out that the buildings at the state’s three HBCUs were of inferior quality and that these institutions depended more on state funding compared to non-HBCUs. Additionally, the absence of graduates from these HBCUs on the Board of Regents was highlighted as a significant concern. However, per a report by Vanessa McCray of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the case was quietly dismissed.

Beyond the lawsuit, HBCU alumni continue to push for fair representation and leadership at their institutions. Recently, Albany State University alumni lobbied the Georgia Board of Regents to conduct a thorough national search for a well-qualified university president rather than automatically appointing the interim president to a permanent role. Their petition to the Board of Regents stated:

“We expect the national search committee and Board of Regents to identify an eminently qualified, sought-after, donor-centered, faculty-experienced leader to steward our revered university. Unfortunately, during the past two presidential selections, we have not been able to benefit from the honest fruits of a national search committee, which is the vehicle necessary to yield a president an overwhelming majority of the students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and community can be genuinely proud to see in the position.”

This ongoing struggle underscores the importance of HBCU representation on the Board of Regents to advocate for these institutions' needs, resources, and leadership selection processes.

The ten HBCUs in Georgia include:

Public HBCUs: Fort Valley State University, Albany State University, Savannah State University

Private HBCUs: Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Morris Brown College, Paine College, Interdenominational Theological Center, Morehouse School of Medicine

For an institution to qualify for this legislation, it must meet federal HBCU eligibility requirements as of January 1, 2025.

As the bill moves forward, its impact on representation and decision-making in Georgia’s higher education system will be closely watched. For many, this legislation represents more than just a policy shift, it’s a step toward ensuring that HBCUs, which have been instrumental in shaping Georgia’s academic and cultural fabric, have a seat at the table when it comes to shaping the future of higher education in the state.