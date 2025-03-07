On Thursday, Prarie View A&M announced that famed sports media personality Bomani Jones will address the undergraduates at the institution's 143rd Spring Commencement Convocation. The two-day event is scheduled for May 16 and 17 at the William “Billy” J. Nicks, Sr. Building, also known as the Baby Dome. Jones is set to address undergraduate students for both sessions on Saturday, May 17th.

Jones, known for his insightful commentary on sports, culture, and society, will speak on Saturday, May 17, addressing undergraduate students across multiple disciplines. His accomplishments in journalism and podcasting include hosting The Right Time with Bomani Jones and producing and hosting HBO's Game Theory with Bomani Jones. Throughout his career, Jones has become a respected voice in sports media, contributing to major outlets including ESPN, HBO, and Vanity Fair.

A pioneer in podcasting and digital media, Bomani Jones has been a trailblazer since the early 2000s, starting with his work as a blogger and later transitioning to radio and television. With a career spanning more than two decades, Jones has created engaging discussions across platforms, blending sports analysis with broader cultural observations. His Houston upbringing and educational background, with degrees from Clark Atlanta University, Claremont Graduate University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will surely provide Prairie View A&M students with great perspective as they look to begin their post-college journey.

Dr. Quintin B. Bullock, president of the Community College of Allegheny County and a proud Prairie View A&M alumnus, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Spring Commencement Convocation on May 16, honoring doctoral and master’s degree candidates. With over a decade of leadership at CCAC, Dr. Bullock has driven strategic growth, introduced workforce training programs, and secured significant funding to support student success.

Dr. Bullock earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in science and education from PVAMU, as well as a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Texas Health Science Center.