Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he was launching a scholarship in honor of Caleb Wilson during his sixth annual Boosie Bash, a three-day rap festival that takes place at Southern University. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is now threatening to take legal action against Boosie over the use of Caleb Wilson’s name. Wilson’s parents were unaware that Caleb’s name was being used to promote the festival.

During an interview with WBRZ, Boosie stated that he was working with Wilson’s family and the Human Jukebox marching band to start the scholarship. He also stated that some of the proceeds from the festival would go to the scholarship. But according to a statement from Murrill’s office, Wilson’s parents did not provide organizers with consent to use Caleb’s name to promote the event. They are not requesting that Caleb’s “name, image, and any reference to a scholarship for him be removed from all promotional materials.”

When Murrill spoke with The Advocate, she said that Boosie contacted Wilson’s family about the scholarship. According to Murrill, Wilson’s family initially believed that Boosie was making a donation to the scholarship already established with Southern University, not creating his own. Wilson’s family also says that Boosie failed to mention the scholarship’s connection to the festival. Murrill also states that she is unsure if any concrete commitment has been made that the proceeds from the event will go towards the scholarship, saying that this situation is a “massive misrepresentation to the public.”

“I intend to take legal action due to their misappropriation of his name and image to promote their for-profit event. This is not a charitable event,” said Murrill.

Boosie Bash kicked off on Friday with an R&B karaoke party. The following day the main event took place at Southern F.G. Clark Activity Center. That event was followed by the Bosses Only Celebrity Afterparty. The festival ended with the Boosie Blues and Southern Soul Extravaganza. Celebrity performers included Boosie, Glorilla, Sexyy Red, Dababy, Snug, BG, Big Boogie, Level, BJ So Cole, Ratchet Lo, and Supa King Big Pope.

Caleb Wilson died last month during an unsanctioned off-campus fraternity ritual involving Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Three suspects have been arrested in connection to Wilson’s death. Wilson was a mechanical engineering major and a member of the Human Jukebox marching band.