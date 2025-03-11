The unsanctioned fraternity ritual that likely killed Southern University student Caleb Wilson has been revealed. According to a warrant obtained by police, Wilson and other pledges of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. were instructed to meet at a warehouse in Baton Rouge and change into grey sweatpants. The pledges were then lined up and punched four times each by members wearing boxing gloves, the warrant also states.

The warrant also states that at least three people were involved in the ritual, punching the pledges in the front of the line, while Caleb McCray punched pledges in the back of the line. Thus far, McCray is the only person that has been arrested in the death of Wilson, but nine other people can potentially face charges. According to the warrant, McCray punched Wilson four times in the chest before Wilson had a seizure and fell to the ground.

“The pledges were moved to a separate room while leadership attended to Wilson,” the warrant states. According to the warrant, Wilson’s clothing was changed before he was taken to the hospital.

At no time did anyone at the warehouse try to call for an ambulance, Chief of Police Thomas Morse Jr. stated during a press conference on Friday. He also stated that it had been several minutes before Wilson was brought to receive medical attention. When the story first made headlines, it was said that Wilson collapsed in a park after being struck in the chest playing basketball. Later reports revealed that the story was false and pledges were actually at a warehouse in Baton Rouge; a pair of boxing gloves was later found inside of the warehouse.

McCray has been charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter. Chief Morse says that two more people are expected to face charges soon. McCray is the only person who has been identified in connection to Wilson’s death. 23-year-old McCray is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and a graduate of Southern University. He is currently out on bond as the investigation continues.