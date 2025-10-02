Clark Atlanta University has added a new course to its curriculum to teach students about the ups and downs of the music department. Faculty members Bryan Calhoun and Jerry Clark teach “Fundamentals of the Music Business” through the university’s business department.

People often see one side of the music industry. They see the glitz, the glamour, and the fame, but many don’t know what it truly takes to make it in the music industry. The course will focus on the business side of music, focusing on areas such as artist development and the process of releasing music. The class has been offered to students since January and takes place twice a week.

Both Calhoun and Clark worked in the music industry for several years, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the course. Calhoun previously worked as an executive at SoundExchange and Pandora as well as an executive producer of “The Questlove Supreme” podcast. As an instructor, he uses a software program and book he created called “Music Business Toolbox” to teach students. With the program students learn various language concepts of the music industry as it relates to music recording, touring, and publishing. According to Calhoun, his goal is to teach students what to expect if they pursue a career in the music industry, per an article by UATL.

“We want the students to learn the basics of how the industry works and the different roles, responsibilities, and opportunities that exist. It’s a big, very complicated ecosystem, so it’s giving them exposure and equipping them with a solid overview of the entire landscape,” Calhoun said.

As a former promotions executive for Universal Records and Island Def Jam Music Group, Clark keeps students abreast of the latest trends and current events in the music industry. At a time when the internet is the primary source of information for a lot of people, Clark wants students to be wary of the information the internet shares about the music industry.

“A lot of information they get off social media is incorrect, so we want them to know the truth,” Clark said.

Students get the best of both worlds with Calhoun and Clark as their instructors. Calhoun has a more traditional teaching style by giving his lectures behind a podium, teaching students the fundamentals of the music industry. Clark, on the other hand, is more relaxed. To create a more personal atmosphere, he sits in the middle of the room to give his lessons, telling stories of his time in the industry. Clark Atlanta senior Peyton Smith shares how Calhoun and Clark’s teaching styles work well for the class.

Clark is very sporadic and goes with the flow. Calhoun gets straight to the point. They’re yin and yang with two different perspectives that work well together,” she said.

Using what they have learned in this, some students are well on their way to having successful careers in the music industry. Johannes Escobar landed a full-time job with The Blueprint Group, an Atlanta-based artist management and distribution company. Calhoun also serves as a partner at the company. In addition, he is the Atlanta chapter representative for Grammy U, the student branch of the Recording Academy.

Despite having no traditional teaching experience, both Calhoun and Clark have experience working with other universities. Both previously served as the executive-in-residence at Kennesaw State University. Other universities have used Calhoun’s “Music Business Toolbox” as a learning tool, including his alma mater, the University of Georgia. After spending time at Kennesaw State, Clark thought it would be a good idea to take this opportunity to another HBCU.

In the entertainment industry, more Black executives have come out of Clark Atlanta University than anywhere. I can sit here now and name at least 25 or 30 of them who are prominent. This place is not just the heart of Atlanta. It’s the heart of the culture, so it was only right for us to bring it here,” Clark said.

Over the course of the semester, students work in groups on a mock emerging artist campaign. The groups are responsible for creating a budget and marketing plans while also conducting research. Once the project is complete, they will present in front of a group of executives. Seeing the level of interest and student success in the class, Calhoun and Clark hope to add a year-round music and entertainment business program to the Clark Atlanta curriculum.

“It’s hard for us to cover a lot of things in depth because there are so many different elements to this music business,” Clark said.

“We want to have several other classes, and I’m glad to be Bryan’s assistant in doing that,” he added.