After weeks of speculation, Quinn Gray has officially been announced as the 20th head coach of Florida A&M University. Following the approval of his coaching contract with the Florida A&M Board of Trustees, the university announced his hire via a statement.

Gray reacted to his hire via a statement released by the institution, saying, “I'm home!! I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to lead this great program that is known to be the standard in HBCU football and the one that groomed me into the man that I am today. While I understand the excitement that surrounds this situation, I also understand the timeline and the urgency to get to work and ‘Restore the Strike,' to our proud institution! I don't take this opportunity lightly because I know what it means to so many people. So, please understand that I'm #ALL-IN and I need Rattler Nation to be #ALL-In as well!”

“It is my distinct honor to welcome home one of our own, Quinn Gray, as the head football coach of Florida A&M University and the leader of a new era of Rattler excellence,” Florida A&M President Marva B. Johnson said. “Coach Gray's journey—as a record-setting student-athlete, an NFL veteran, and a successful head coach—uniquely positions him to lead in today's highly competitive collegiate athletics environment. He understands how to develop student-athletes who are prepared to compete at the highest levels while navigating Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities, personal brand building, and long-term career success. FAMU's athletics program is already strong and nationally respected, guided by exceptional leadership across multiple sports. From legendary figures like Charlie Ward to the championship-caliber coaches leading our women's volleyball and men's golf programs, our coaches exemplify excellence, discipline, and student-centered leadership. Coach Gray enhances this foundation by bringing a modern, holistic approach that strengthens competitive performance, reinforces accountability, and expands opportunities for student-athletes to thrive on and off the field.”

Gray became the head coach of Albany State in 2022 and led the team to two SIAC Championship appearances, ultimately winning the conference title in November. The team also earned the top seed in NCAA Super Region Two in the Division II playoffs, advancing to the regional final with wins over Valdosta State and Benedict. On December 6th, Albany State concluded a historic 12-2 season with a 31-24 loss to Newberry.

Gray has an expansive history with Florida A&M, first as a legendary quarterback under head coach Billy Joe. Gray was the signal caller in Joe's “Gulf Coast Offense”, eventually becoming the Rattler's all-time leader in passing yards (7,378), pass attempts (1,113), pass completions (562) and touchdown passes (57). He first returned to Florida A&M from 2011-2014 to become offensive coordinator, associate head coach, and quarterbacks' coach.

Now, Gray looks to rebuild a Rattler team that underperformed expectations the past two years under former head coach James Colzie III. And his first stop will be the transfer portal, as his former Albany State star quarterback Isaiah Knowles still appears to be in the transfer portal.