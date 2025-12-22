Once silenced by adversity, the sound of tradition may soon return to Morris Brown College. After losing its accreditation in 2002—a setback that forced the historic Atlanta HBCU to disband its once-celebrated marching band—the college is now looking ahead with renewed hope. Having successfully regained its accreditation, Morris Brown is exploring the possibility of restarting its marching band, a program that was once regarded as one of the best among HBCU marching bands.

For many, the first introduction to the Marching Wolverines came on the big screen in the cult-classic film Drumline, starring Nick Cannon. Others remember hearing that unmistakable Morris Brown sound echo through the Atlanta University Center, thrilling crowds at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl, or even blasting through speakers on Idlewild by Atlanta icons OutKast. In the early 2000s, the Morris Brown Marching Wolverines were widely crowned “the best band in the land,” a title that Dr. Kevin James hopes to reclaim as the college works to restore one of its most electrifying and beloved traditions.

“It's our goal to resurrect our band. It's going to cost $5 million. Right now, we're open to working with anyone who is open to providing the philanthropic support we need to revive our marching band,” James said.

With enrollment continuing to climb and student life steadily returning to campus, the revival of the marching band now feels more attainable than ever. Supported by generous donations and renewed funding efforts, Morris Brown College is laying the groundwork for what could be a major cultural comeback. Currently home to just over 500 students, President Dr. Kevin James believes the return of the band alone could attract 200 or more additional students with ease. Until that vision becomes a reality, the spirit of the Marching Wolverines lives on through alumni band members, who proudly reunite to perform during homecoming each year—keeping the sound, tradition, and legacy alive.

“We decided to get the alumni band together because there was something that was missing in the community. It's been a big part of our lives when we matriculated through Morris Brown,” alumnus Ronald Mellix said.

Members of the Marching Wolverines Alumni Association are working closely with Morris Brown College to raise the funds needed to bring the iconic band back to campus. Their efforts are being met with growing excitement from the student body, many of whom see the marching band as a vital part of the college’s identity and cultural revival.

“Morris Brown wasn’t nothing to play with. So we want to bring that back,” said Javon McBurrows, a senior and member of the Morris Brown College jazz ensemble. “Bringing a marching band would be beneficial for the school and the culture of the school.”

Make donations to the Morris Brown College marching band here: https://morrisbrown.edu/give/