Quinn Gray hasn't officially been announced as head coach of Florida A&M yet, but the university is undoubtedly on the track to solidify his hire as early as the end of the month. The institution posted a copy of the 11-page contract draft for Gray's coaching services, which includes numbers that will make him one of the most well-paid coaches in the sport and provide a significant pool of money for assistants.

The draft contract runs for a duration of five years, with Gray potentially on the hook to make:

2026: $240,000

2027: $260,000

2028: $280,000

2029: $300,000

2030: $320,000

Gray would also receive a $25,000 signing bonus if this contract becomes official. Florida A&M would also offer several incentives that would allow Gray to earn more outside his base salary, including.

Team achieves an 85% or higher graduation rate OR achieves a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) or Academic Progress Rate (APR) score above 960 for the academic year: $10,000

Win in the Annual Florida Classic Contest: $5,000

Win against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team $$10,000

Win Conference Championship (Regular Season or Tournament): $12,500

Awarded Conference Coach of the Year: $5,000

Win Celebration Bowl: $50,000

FCS Playoffs Participation $2,500

FCS Playoffs victory (by win): $5,000

Article Continues Below

In the draft contract, Florida A&M puts forth a significant amount of money for recruiting ($125,000), staff development ($25,000). But perhaps the most crucial portion of the contract is the amount of money proposed for hiring a staff of assistants. If the draft contract were to be officially offered, Gray would receive $1.2 million to build out his coaching staff.

The draft contract states:

“The University shall provide Coach with an annual budget for Assistant Coaches and support staff salaries and benefits of One Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000) per Contract Year, including up to ten (10) full-time Assistant Coaches (three (3) of whom may receive two (2) year employment agreements), two (2) quality control positions, four (4) graduate assistants. Coach, in consultation with the Director of Athletics, shall have authority to determine the allocation of this budget among assistant coaching positions and support staff, subject to University policies and procedures. All assistant coach and support staff appointments shall be made by Coach with the approval of the Director of Athletics and the University President and shall be terminable at will by the University.”

While the proposed contract isn't official, if signed, Gray would be paid handsomely to return to his alma mater and lead it to success. Additionally, he'd receive significant resources to support sustained success, which shows that Florida A&M is serious about its return to football prominence.