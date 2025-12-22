Savannah State University has found its latest football coach after former head coach Aaron Kelton stepped down following theend of the season. The Tigers have named former Fayetteville State University defensive coordinator Thomas Howard as head coach, per a statement by the institution.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Howard to Savannah State,” said Savannah State President Dr. Jermaine Whirl in a statement. “His leadership, defensive expertise, and commitment to developing student-athletes align perfectly with our vision for the future of Tiger football.”

Director of Athletics Mr. Opio Mashariki added, “We are thrilled to welcome Coach Howard as the new leader of our storied football program,” said Director of Athletics, Mr. Opio Mashariki. “We believe he is the right person to guide our student-athletes to success both on the field and in the classroom.”

Article Continues Below

Howard's latest stop is the CIAA, where he coached the defense at Fayetteville State University. The Broncos thrived with him as defensive coordinator, leading a fearsome defense that was proficient in all categories, including interceptions, tackles for loss, sacks, and run defense. Fayetteville State finished the season 6-4. They were outside of the championship and playoff conversation but had a successful and winning season.

A former Morehouse College defensive back, Howard boasts coaching experience from Alabama A&M and South Carolina State where he served as defensive coordinator for both teams. He also has stops at North Carolina A&T, Allen University, the University of Findlay, and Slippery Rock.

Since returning to Division II, Savannah State has had two winning seasons: their return year in 2019, where they went 7-3 but were ineligible for postseason competition due to their transition back to Division II play, and 2021, where they went 8-2. Savannah State finished this past season 4-6, signaling the need for Howard to reinvigorate the team and provide a winning culture in a SIAC that is wide open in terms of competitiveness.