After a historic first season, DeSean Jackson has inked an extension with Delaware State. Per a statement released by the institution obtained by ClutchPoints, Jackson is set to stay with the football program until 2028.

Jackson spoke about the extension in a statement, saying, “Just two days before Christmas last year, I began the next phase of my professional career, as a first-time head coach, in a community I did not know, with players I did not recruit. It was not easy, but it was important. Giving my whole self to these young men and representing one of the best Historically Black Colleges in the country has been a high honor and one I do not intend to take for granted. We have some unfinished business to take care of on the field, and I am proud to be a part of the athletic transformation taking place at the school.”

Jackson had a season that defied expectations. Delaware State finished with an 8-4 record, one game away from winning the MEAC Championship and making the Cricket Celebration Bowl in his first season. The team also created a defined identity, becoming one of the most prolific rushing teams in college football. Led by star running backs Marquis Gills and James Jones, the Hornets were the top rushing team in the entire FCS and often beat teams on the ground and not through the air.

Now, with him committing to stay with Delaware State for the next few years, anticipation builds for how he will handle recruiting with one season under his belt in a MEAC that has been dominated by South Carolina State and North Carolina Central over the past few seasons.