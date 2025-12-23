Division II HBCU football had a historic season this year, with Albany State's run the regional final in the NCAA Division II Playoffs amid five HBCUs from the SIAC and CIAA making the field. But, Virginia Union Curtis Allen had perhaps the greatest accomplishment in Division II football this year as he became the first HBCU player the win the Harlon Hill award.

The Harlon Hill Award is equivalent to the Heisman Trophy in Division II football. The award honors the best Division II football player, and an HBCU player has never won the award before, although several have been nominated. Allen's former teammate Jada Byers was a Harlon Hill trophy finalist for his stellar play in his time with the Panthers but never had the honor of winning the award. In just one season as QB1 for Dr. Alvin Parker's team, Allen pulled off the historic feat.

Allen has played at Virginia Union all four years of his college career. For three of those years, he shared the running back room with Byers, who made headlines for his big numbers as a running back. This year was his opportunity to truly take the mantle as the starting running back of this team, and he did just that while making history in the process. Allen rushed for 1,490 yards and 30 touchdowns on 297 attempts, including a game against Bluefield State in November where he rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns by himself.

With the Harlon Hill trophy victory, Allen has certainly raised his NFL draft stock and at least will get looks as an undrafted free agent this spring.