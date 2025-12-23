Marshall Faulk is fortifying his offensive attack at Southern, as he has identified his offensive coordinator. Per CBS Sports, Faulk is adding former Sacramento State OC Ken Merchant to the new role. Merchant served as offensive coordinator under former Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion, who is known for his high paced “go-go offense”, a variation of the traditional option and spread concepts, but with an emphasis on speed, misdirection, and space creation.

The results speak for themselves, as Sacramento State averaged 36.4 yards per game which was good for third in the Big Sky conference. Marion eventually departed the institution to become the offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders at Colorado. Now, Merchant is set to stay in the FCS and work for a Pro-Football-Hall-of-Famer himself.

This ties into Faulk's expectation for winning quickly and expediently.

“I look forward to putting a winning football team out there that you're happy to support. I look forward to putting a winning football team out there that you're happy to support, uh, that you look forward to not just winning, but to dominate. One of the things that I used to love to hear Michael Irving say was, ‘To beat a man, you attack his weakness. To break a man, you attack his strength.’ And we are committed to attack our opponent's strength. We want to beat them. We want to beat them when they're at their best, playing their best, because we're going to be our best.”

Now, Faulk continues to build out his coaching staff as the transfer portal is set to open days into the new year.