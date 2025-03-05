DeSean Jackson is gearing up for his first Spring football season as the head coach of Delaware State and Deion Sanders sent him some encouragement via social media. Sanders has been openly supportive of both Vick and Jackson since they assumed their positions at their HBCU football programs and the love continued early Tuesday.

Jackson posted on his X profile, “Imagine you dreamed 4 everything you have & more!! God Really be working!! Stay on your Mission ..”

Sanders quoted the post and said, “Amen Coach we’re all Proud of u my brother. We’re sending @CUBuffsFootball coaches to your camp as well. God bless you man.”

This isn't the first time Sanders wished Jackson well. When Jackson was officially announced as head coach of the Hornets, Sanders posted pictures of the Delaware State introductory conference and posted on his X, “We’ve got to wrap our arms around this game changer and give him all the support he needs to become a successful college football coach. He knows the game, knows what it takes to make it to the next level and he knows right from wrong. Love ya Man.”

In comments obtained by ClutchPoints during media availability after his introductory conference, DeSean Jackson showed his respect for Deion Sanders and his coaching career but looked to chart his own path.

“And I'll tell you this, I know a lot of people say, ‘Coach Prime, Coach Prime.' I respect him. And he's gave us guys like myself an opportunity. I'm going to do it differently than Prime, I'm going to do it the Coach Jackson way.”

When asked if Sanders or new Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick inspired him to step on the sidelines, he made it clear that he gathered his inspiration from another source.

“Not necessarily. I will say, me being able to get inspired from coaching came from having the opportunity to go coach with my older brother, my mentor, Coach Clark. He's been coaching in high school for the past 25 years. And every step of my, my college career and my NFL career, I've always kept an eye on seeing what he, what he's able to install in these young men. And I respected it and what he installed in me. So last year I went and coached with him and I regained a different love for football, like the void that I'm missing of catching touchdowns now.”

Delaware State's first Spring practice is on March 13th. The “Red vs. White” official Spring game is set to take place on Saturday, April 13th.