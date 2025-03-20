Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. founder Osceola Macarthy Adams is being honored in her hometown of Albany, Georgia. According to Black Enterprise, Macarthy Adams will be honored with a historical marker to recognize her contributions to arts, education, and social justice.

Marcarthy Adams grew up in Albany before moving to Washington, D.C., to attend Howard University. While attending Howard, she and 21 other women founded Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in 1913. Delta Sigma Theta’s first act of public service was participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C., to advocate for women’s rights, particularly Black women.

After graduating from Howard, she moved to New York City. She further made history as one of the first Black actresses to perform on Broadway, continuing to break barriers for Black women. As the head of the American Negro Theatre's Studio Theatre School, she also played a significant role in developing the next generation of Black actors. Through her efforts, she influenced the careers of Ruby Dee, Sidney Poitier, and Harry Belafonte, among others.

In well-known performances including Ring Around the Moon, The Crucible, and The Emperor Jones, she charmed audiences as Osceola Archer. As the director of beloved films like The Glass Menagerie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and The Diary of Anne Frank, she demonstrated her abilities beyond the stage.

Macarthy Adams was a strong supporter of racial equality in theater in addition to her artistic talents. In an era when prejudice and segregation were prevalent in the industry, she worked to provide chances for Black actors as a member of the Actors' Equity Association and on the Committee on Minority Affairs.

Delta Sigma Theta honored Macarthy Adams by establishing “The Osceola Award,” an award given to members who have made major strides in the area of the arts. The Delta Sigma Theta Albany Alumnae Chapter is spearheading this project. The history marker, which is set to be unveiled by June 2025, will be on the location where she was born. In addition to the marker, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough named February 1st as Osceola Macarthy Adams Day.