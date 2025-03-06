DeSean Jackson may have found his quarterback at Delaware State days before the start of Spring practices. Michigan quarterback Anthony Arnou has announced his intentions to transfer to the Hornets following his graduation this Spring.

“I’m extremely grateful for my time at the University of Michigan, but at this time I’d like to announce that after graduating I will begin a new chapter at Delaware State,” Arnou posted on his social media account.

Arnou began his college football journey at Fresno State, where he spent his freshman year without seeing any game action. Seeking opportunities to showcase his skills, he transferred to Pasadena City College, a junior college, for his sophomore year.

At Pasadena, Arnou made an impact, throwing for 620 passing yards and four touchdowns in just four games. In his college debut, he impressed by racking up over 250 passing yards and three touchdowns. Standing at 6’2″ and 234 pounds, Arnou was a two-star quarterback recruit from Santa Monica, California.

After the 2022 season, Arnou transferred from Pasadena City College and joined the University of Michigan for the 2024 season. Although he didn’t appear in any games for the Wolverines, he proved to be a key contributor on the practice squad. His efforts didn’t go unnoticed, as he was named Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week for helping the defense prepare for their game against Ohio State.

Now, he looks to bring his talents to a DeSean Jackson-led Delaware State team that promises to be a high-powered offense. Notably, Delaware State's national signing day class didn't include any quarterbacks which led many to believe that he'd look to the transfer portal to add an experienced player at the position who can increase the chances of success for his team in his first year at the helm of the program.

It appears that Jackson has found that person and, with spring practice on the horizon and the Blue & White Game forthcoming in April, all eyes will be on the Hornets to see how their new and improved offense looks before the Fall.