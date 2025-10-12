Hornet faithful left homecoming with a smile on their face, as DeSean Jackson and Delaware State put up a historic performance. Delaware State notched a 70-23 victory over Southern Connecticut State, once again proving their status as one of the bst running teams in the FCS as they look ahead to their MEAC slate of games later on this month.

Delaware State had three players who rushed for over 100 yards: James Jones (3 attempts, 158 yards, 2 TDs), Marquis Gillis (9 attempts, 130 yards, 1 TD), and Kobe Boykin (7 attempts, 100 yards, 1 TD). In all, the Delaware State running back room rushed for 608 yards and netted 7 touchdowns. They dominated on the ground, only finishing with 183 yards and two touchdowns. through the air.

Delaware State has established its identity as a tough and rugged team that will establish the ground game. This is perfect for the MEAC, known for its hyper-physical style of play and prolific running backs that have emerged from the conference. If anything, this was the perfect game for the Hornets as they enter conference play.

But, in postgame comments, Jackson believes that the team still hasn't reached it's full potential.

“I still feel like we haven't done nothing yet… I know the standard and I know it's a lot more for us to accomplish. So you know, it's not time to sit back and be like, ‘Oh, you know, I'm feeling good about it'.”

Jackson also believes that there's another gear that the defense can hit as they move through this season.

“I ain't going to expect my defense to stop everybody every series, but if we could get more stops than we get guys scoring on us, I know our offense is unstoppable.”

Up next for the Hornets after their bye week: North Carolina Central and their high-powered offense that just put up 45 points on a struggling Florida A&M team. The two teams face off on October 25th at 1 PM EST.