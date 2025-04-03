Alabama A&M has made another splash hire, this time landing former Grambling State coach Donte Jackson as their next men's head basketball coach. The news was first reported by HBCU Sports on Thursday morning with the institution hosting a press conference for their 11th head basketball coach on Thursday afternoon.

Jackson is one of the most high-profile coaches in HBCU basketball, most recently achieving success by leading Grambling State to the SWAC Championship in 2024 and securing a First Four victory over Montana State to earn a spot in March Madness. Over seven seasons at Grambling State, he compiled a 120-102 record and guided the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in over 30 years with the 2024 SWAC Tournament Championship. While their season ended against Purdue in the first round of the March Madness tournament, Grambling defended former Purdue center Zach Edey well and stayed competitive in the game throughout the first half.

Jackson had a highly successful run at Stillman College, where he coached the Tigers for three seasons. In his first year, the team achieved a 17-10 overall record and went 13-6 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), securing a first-place regular-season finish. The Tigers were dominant at home, posting an impressive 11-1 record.

Jackson’s second season was historic for Stillman College. The Tigers finished with a 27-6 record, captured the 2016 SIAC Championship Tournament title, and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament, where they secured a first-round victory over West Georgia. Jackson's exceptional leadership earned him SIAC Coach of the Year and BOXTOROW National Coach of the Year honors. That season, his team also produced the SIAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Now, Jackson looks to take over an Alabama A&M team that finished 10-22 on the season with a 6-12 record in conference. Immediate success for the Bulldogs is possible, as women's basketball coach Dawn Thornton showcased in the 2024 season. The former University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff coach led the team to a 21-11 record (14-4 in conference) as well as a bid in the Women's National Invitational Tournament.

Bulldog basketball will surely be interesting come Fall 2025.