The Southwestern Athletic Conference has suspended Joe Bullard for two games following his insensitive comments towards Alabama State Honeybeez, per a statement released by the conference on Wednesday afternoon. The SWAC also fined Florida A&M $10,000.

The statement is below:

“In accordance with the Southwestern Athletic Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued Florida A&M University a public reprimand and a $10,000 fine for the inappropriate comments made over the public address system that occurred during Saturday’s football game against Alabama State University.

In addition, the band announcer will be suspended for the next (2) upcoming football games.

Inappropriate conduct and invective language will always be met with strong action by the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and the Conference Office will continue to uphold a zero tolerance for such behavior.

The Conference Office acknowledges the apology issued by Florida A&M University and have trust that this type of occurrence will not happen again.”

Bullard did indeed issue an apology, which was released via social media on Monday evening. He made an inappropriate remark about the weight of the Honeybeez during the halftime performance of the Marching 100. This comment sparked outrage within the Alabama State community.

Article Continues Below

His apology read:

“Dear ASU and FAMU,

I would like to sincerely apologize for my remarks during the Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game this past Saturday. My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful.

For that, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt apologies: first and foremost to the ASU Honey Beez, to Alabama State University, to the Alabama State University Marching Band, to Florida A&M University, and to the fans and supporters of both institutions who were in attendance, or anyone else who heard my words. To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry.

As an elder who has been blessed to serve and witness the brilliance of our students for many years, I humbly ask for your forgiveness. It is my hope that we can continue to move forward together in the spirit of unity, excellence, and mutual respect, regardless of the road ahead.

Respectfully,

— Joseph Bullard”