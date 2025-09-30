Hip Hop legend Luther ‘Uncle Luke' Campbell, one half of the “2 Live Crew”, weighed in on Florida A&M band announcer Joe Bullard's disrespectful comment towards Alabama State's Honeybeez dance team. Bullard made an inappropriate remark about the weight of the Honeybeez during the halftime performance of the Marching 100. This comment sparked outrage within the Alabama State community.

But, Campbell was resolute in his support of Bullard. He took to his social media to show his support. His statement is below:

“I stand with my friend Joe Bullard, who I’ve known for over 30 years. I will not forsake him in these difficult times. I know in my heart that he would take back the words he chose, and he deeply regrets them.



Joe has given so much to this university and to people who look up to him around the world. I believe the right path forward is for Joe to publicly and directly apologize to the young ladies who did not deserve this, paired with appropriate disciplinary action — but not termination.



Let this moment serve as a lesson for all of us.”

Campbell wasn't the only person to weigh in on the remark. Florida A&M president Marva Johnson immediately released a statement decrying the comments as well as apologizing to both Alabama State and the Honeybeez.

“On behalf of Florida A&M University, I extend my deepest and sincerest apologies to the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, President Quinton Ross, and the entire Alabama State University community,” she siad in part in her statement. “The Honey Beez represent discipline, school pride, and their performance tradition is respected across the nation. To have their dedication and artistry diminished by a thoughtless comment does not reflect the values or the respect we hold for our colleagues at Alabama State University or for the broader HBCU community.”