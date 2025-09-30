Florida A&M band announcer Joe Bullard has apologized for his comments regarding the Alabama State Honeybeez on Saturday. Bullard made an inappropriate remark about the weight of the Honeybeez during the halftime performance of the Marching 100. This comment sparked outrage within the Alabama State community.

But in the statement, Bullard says that his remarks were light-hearted banter but now understands the gravity of the comments. He profusely apologized in the statement below.

“Dear ASU and FAMU,

I would like to sincerely apologize for my remarks during the Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game this past Saturday. My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful.

For that, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt apologies: first and foremost to the ASU Honey Beez, to Alabama State University, to the Alabama State University Marching Band, to Florida A&M University, and to the fans and supporters of both institutions who were in attendance, or anyone else who heard my words. To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry.

Friendly competition and playful jesting have long been a part of HBCU band culture, but I have come to understand that my words crossed a line. My intention was never to belittle or disrespect the incredible young people who represent our schools with such grace, talent, and pride. They are the embodiment of our culture, and they deserve nothing less than our full respect.

As an elder who has been blessed to serve and witness the brilliance of our students for many years, I humbly ask for your forgiveness. It is my hope that we can continue to move forward together in the spirit of unity, excellence, and mutual respect, regardless of the road ahead.

Respectfully,

— Joseph Bullard”

The Honeybeez are an Alabama State dance team featuring plus-sized performers. The group was created in 2004 and is unique in both HBCU athletics and the greater college landscape. The group has received viral acclaim in their 21 years performing alongside the Mighty Marching Hornets, including being featured in Bama State Style, a TV show aired by Aspire TV. The Honeybeez received their own docuseries spinoff, which was broadcast by Snapchat and documented the 2019-2020 season.