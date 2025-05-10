Florida A&M is narrowing down its presidential search, and the Rattler Community has made it clear that they are not interested in the candidacy of Marva Johnson.​ Florida A&M stakeholders have made their voices heard, openly pushing against Johnson, making their voices heard in a town hall on Wednesday, per a report by WXTL.​

Johnson, currently Vice President of State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, served eight years on the Florida State Board of Education. She was appointed for a first four-year term by Governor Rick Scott and later reappointed for a second term by Governor Ron DeSantis.​​ However, Florida A&M students, alumni, and stakeholders are hesitant to include Johnson in the process due to her ties to DeSantis and her lack of experience in running a university.​

“If I was to seat a CEO or president of a business, I would not hire the president of a university which had no experience in business,” Florida A&M Boosters president Zachary Ansley in a comment during the town hall. “By that token I say, why are we even considering a person that has a great resume in business, but no educational background?”​

Even prominent alumni, including filmmaker Will Packer and former Tallahassee mayor, Florida gubernatorial candidate, and co-host of iHeartRadio’s Native Land Pod, Andrew Gillum, have spoken out against Johnson’s candidacy.​ Packer posted a video to his social media account

“Right this very minute, a group of activist Republicans are trying to put in the highest position of power someone who is solidly and objectively unqualified for it,” he said. “(Marva Johnson) is a career lobbyist with no experience in higher education administration, literally the same amount of higher education admin experience as you or I. Zero, none.”

He added, “But what we cannot allow is a hostile takeover by someone who is aligned with a party that has loudly and proudly espoused ideologies that attack diversity and diverse institutions, attacked equitable economics and attacked inclusive principles, the exact pillars that institutions like FAMU were built upon.” Gillum, in a “mini-pod” episode of Native Land Pod echoed the same sentiments.