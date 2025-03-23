After Eddie George's departure from Tennessee State to join Bowling Green earlier month, the institution has announced the hire of former NFL Star Reggie Barlow as the 23rd head coach in program history. After weeks of speculation and unfounded rumors linking former Titans coach Jeff Fisher to the role, the Tigers officially announced the hire on Sunday morning.

“Unbelievable! The chance to be at Tennessee State University, with its rich history, tradition, and legacy of amazing players and coaches – it's truly an honor to follow in their footstep,” Barlow said in a statement. “I'm humbled, blessed, and beyond excited! A huge thank you to Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen, President Tucker, and the student-athletes who have who've remained committed through uncertainty. And to Big Blue, I'm ready to get started! So, let me ask you…do you like football?”

Tennessee State Director of Athletics Mikki Allen expressed excitement for the hire of Reggie Barlow in a statement.

“Reggie Barlow's appointment as the head football coach of TSU is a testament to his dedication to the game of football and his deep-rooted passion for developing young athletes. With a rich legacy as a player and coach, Barlow is poised to lead the TSU football program to new heights, building a culture of excellence and success that will benefit both the players and the university for years to come,” said Allen.

Barlow, who has extensive collegiate and professional coaching experience, joins the team after a stint as head coach of thUFL's D.C. Defenders. Barlow made his mark as a standout wide receiver and return specialist at Alabama State before being drafted in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Throughout his NFL career, he played for the Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 1998, he led the league in punt return yards and was named a Pro Bowl alternate. He concluded his career on a high note, winning Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers in 2002.

He started his coaching journey where he began his playing career—at Alabama State. Serving as the quarterbacks coach for two seasons and head coach for eight, Barlow led the Hornets to a 49-42 record and three SWAC East Division titles. Under his leadership, standout players like Super Bowl XLVII champion Tarvaris Jackson emerged. Beyond the field, his teams thrived academically, achieving an impressive 80% graduation rate.

For six seasons, he served as the head coach at Virginia State University. In 2017, he led the Trojans to their first-ever undefeated season and a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Championship victory. His achievements earned him the honor of being named CIAA Coach of the Year.

Barlow aims to build on the foundation of success established by Eddie George during his four years leading Tennessee State. This season, the team made history with a 9-4 record, earning a share of the Big South-OVC championship and securing their first FCS Playoff appearance since 2013.