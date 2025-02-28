Former Florida A&M University Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes is returning to her alma mater as Virginia State University has named her as the new Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Since graduating from Virginia State in 2001, In her new position, Sykes brings over 20 years of experience in collegiate athletics.

“I am honored to return to Virginia State University, where Greater Happens Here, as the Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, said Sykes. “I want to thank President Abdullah and the search committee for their trust and confidence in me to lead Trojan Athletics.”

Sykes will be leaving her position as a player development assistant and advisor to the head football coach at the University of Maryland to take on her new job at Virginia State. She made history as the first woman to serve as the Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Florida A&M. Sykes resigned from the position after interim president of Florida A&M, Dr. Timothy Beard, let go of his entire leadership team following the controversy around Gregory and Germaine and his bogus $237 million donation. In addition, she has also held other athletic positions at numerous Division I and Division II schools.

“Virginia State University athletics has a long history of excellence, and I am confident in Tiffani-Dawn Sykes ability to uphold that tradition,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “Her values, vision, professional experience, and passion for our university made her a perfect fit for this role. We are extremely fortunate to have her back home as a member of our Trojan Family.”

In addition to serving in prominent roles at several institutions, she has also served on several NCAA committees as well, including the NCAA Leaders and Legends Selection Committee, the NCAA Dr. Charles Whitcomb Leadership Institute Selection Committee, the NCAA Olympic Sports Liaison Committee, the NCAA Division II Track & Field Regional Ranking Committee, and the NCAA Women's Tennis Regional Ranking Committee.

Sykes graduated from Virginia State with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education and from Grambling State University with a Master of Science in Sports Administration. Sykes was a four-year starter for the university’s volleyball team and a team captain during her Trojan days. On the track and field squad, she also received a letter.

“My experiences as a student-athlete at VSU ignited my passion for college athletics, and the education I received here laid the foundation for a fulfilling and progressive career,” said Sykes. “I am excited to continue leading our student-athletes, coaches, and staff in the pursuit of national excellence—both in the classroom and in competition.”

Sykes will begin her position on March 31.