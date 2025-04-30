Former Georgia, LSU, and Nebraska star Arik Gilbert is making a huge move as he transfers to an HBCU. Gilbert is transferring to Savannah State, per a report by Rivals, strengthening the team's prospects in the SIAC. Standing at 6'5″ and weighing 270 pounds, Gilbert played a few seasons in the FBS before looking to make the jump to Division II HBCU football.

Part of the 2020 recruiting class, he was a five-star recruit and ranked as the number nine overall prospect in the Rivals 100 for that year. He ultimately committed to LSU, where he put up 368 yards on 35 receptions and scored two touchdowns in limited playing time. He ultimately made an in-conference move to Georgia, where he sat out his first season and then didn't find much playing time for the Bulldogs as they competed for a national championship.

He then ultimately made the move to Nebraska, but didn't play for the team as he was arrested twice and then departed the program. The former five-star recruit is from Marietta, Georgia, and is set to make his return to his home state to play for a Savannah State team looking to find its place amongst the contenders in the conference.

Gilbert's addition to Savannah State can help them in a SIAC conference that has lost several contending coaches, including former Miles College coach Sam Shade and former Fort Valley State University coach Shawn Gibbs.

Last year, Savannah State finished with a 5-5 record, including four conference wins. Their season featured one of the conference’s top defenses and impressive upset victories over 2024 SIAC Championship finalist Clark Atlanta University and Albany State. However, they also faced significant struggles on offense, which Gilbert can certainly help with.

Looking ahead, the Tigers are focused on retooling under head coach Aaron Kelton as they aim to compete for an SIAC championship. Their 2025 campaign kicks off on August 30th against Edward Waters University.