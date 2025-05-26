Two former HBCU athletes and a former Miss Stillman College were tragically killed in a fatal car accident in Metro Atlanta on Friday, per a report by WRBC. Current student Sieas Elliott and alumni Destiny Gardner and Varick Lawrence were identified as the victims in the car crash.

Stillman President Dr. Yolanda W. Page spoke about the tragic accident in a statement.

“This is a terrible tragedy for everyone in our Stillman family. The spirit of each of these proud Stillmanites will live on with all who were greeted by their warm smiles and welcoming personality. The entire Stillman College community mourns this heartbreaking loss. We extend our sincere condolences to their families, friends, classmates, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time,”

Gardner served as the 74th Miss Stillman during 2021-2022 school year, was a regional representative for the UNCF National Pre-Alumni Council, and was a member Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., according to Stillman College. She graduated in 2022 with a degree in criminal justice and worked as a juvenile officer at the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Elliott was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and recently finished his baseball career earlier this month with plans to return to the college during the 2025-2026 academic year to complete his degree and serve as a student-assistant baseball coach.

Lawrence played baseball at Stillman from 2021 to 2023 and graduated in 2023. Also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Lawrence was from Lithonia, Georgia and worked as a baseball coach in the Atlanta metro area.

Stillman College shared that Gardner and Lawrence had a young son together and were active alumni who remained engaged with the institution.

“Varick and Destiny embodied the spirit of Stillman College—determined, compassionate, and always striving for excellence,” director of Alumni Affairs Jean Watson said in a statement. “As alumni, they continued to uplift others and set examples of leadership in their communities. Their loss is deeply felt among the alumni family.”

Stillman College Athletic Director Terrence Whittle spoke about the impact Elliot and Lawrence left on the baseball program.

”“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life of two former student-athletes, Sieas Elliott and Varick Lawrence, and Miss Destiny Gardner. The Department of Athletics wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family of these young persons whom all had an invaluable imprint on Stillman College. Their legacy will live on at Stillman through the relationships they formed while here. Personally my heart will forever mourn with the families as well as celebrate the lives of Varick and Sieas. I had the honor of having them as two of my hundreds of sons I have coached. I will never forget the spirit and connectedness of heart and brotherhood they brought to my life and all those that walked with us. We ask for prayers at this time for their families. As we mourn as a community, we will also remember and celebrate lives well lived.”