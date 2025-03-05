Former HBCU running back Bhayshul Tuten made headlines with his amazing NFL Combine performance that very well could land him on a team this Spring. Tuten clocked 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the fastest time among all running backs at this year’s combine. His time marked the fourth-fastest for a running back in combine history, outpacing NFL stars Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley. Adding to his impressive showcase, Tuten notched a position-leading 40.5-inch vertical jump.

Tuten's arrival at this moment is a remarkable story. After starting his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T, Tuten quickly made his mark on the Aggies. He started his career in 2021 becoming a triple threat as a rusher, receiver, and return specialist. His sophomore season saw him rush for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns, cementing his status as one of the best running backs in HBCU football and the Big South Conference.

Tuten then transferred to Virginia Tech in 2023 and continued his high levels of play. This season, he accumulated 1,159 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, and a record-breaking 266-yard game against Boston College. Tuten ranked fourth in ACC rushing yards and tied for second in touchdowns.

Now, his draft stock is rising and major media outlets are starting to take notice which will certainly bode well for him. ESPN's Matt Miller raved about Tuten's performance, saying, “I highlighted Tuten as a player who would burn up the track in our combine primer, and he didn't disappoint. He lived up to his reputation as a true sprinter in the 40 with a blistering 4.32-second run, the fastest of any running back. The 5-foot-9, 206-pounder also did well in the jumps with a best-in-class vertical of 40 ½ inches and a very strong broad jump of 10-foot-10, further indicating his explosive ability. Drops and fumbles were a concern from watching his game tape, but Tuten caught the ball well in position drills while looking smooth and powerful as a runner.”

Scouts are sure to see what Miller sees and, while Tuten finished his career as a member of Virginia Tech, he will still always be a member of the HBCU family and a representative of HBCU football.