Former HBCU football coaching star turned UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has only been at Sacramento State for a couple of months and is already making headlines with a high-powered recruiting visit from a five-star quarterback. Per On3's Pete Nakos, 5-star quarterback Ryder Lyons made a visit to Sacramento State today.

Lyons is a highly regarded recruit and the 2024 Gatorade California Football Player of the Year. He recorded impressive stats, throwing for 2,874 yards and 44 touchdowns while rushing for 556 yards and 12 more scores. Although part of the class of 2024, Lyons is considered a 2027 prospect due to his plans to complete an LDS mission after graduation. Oregon and USC are seen as the leading contenders for his commitment, with BYU and Arizona also in the mix.

But, his visit to Sacramento State is particularly interesting, especially with Marion at the helm of the program. Marion is known for his high-powered “go go offense”- a variation of the traditional option and spread concepts, but with an emphasis on speed, misdirection, and space creation. Under Marion's leadership, UNLV ranked No. 35 in the FBS for total offense, averaging 425.8 yards per game, and No. 14 in scoring with 36.2 points per game.

UNLV finished the season with a 10-3 record, reached the Mountain West Championship, and were in contention for a College Football Playoff spot. However, they fell to Boise State for the second time that season.

Before his time at UNLV, he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the HBCU level with Howard University. Ironically enough, his first win as offensive coordinator at Howard University was against UNLV in the largest point-spread upset in college football history.

Howard beat UNLV 43-40 in a win that electrified the college football world and further put Howard University athletics on the map. He left Howard in 2019 alongside then-Howard head coach Mike London as they joined perennial FCS power, William & Mary.

It makes sense that a quarterback with the talent of Lyons would take a serious look at Marion with an offensive system perfect for quarterbacks who know how to throw the ball and make plays. Sacramento State also is determined to be a contender in football, as they plan to make a push to the FBS in the hopes of joining the new Pac-12. The institution is building a new stadium, announcing that they've secured millions in funds in September.

They are also striving for success in the NIL space, reportedly securing $35 million in NIL funds from local businesses, community leaders, and a local tribe. Lyon hasn't made his decision yet, but his visit to the program shows a proof of concept for Brennan Marion.

He clearly is looking to pull out all the stops to build a contender at Sacramento State and fully unleash their potential in the FCS before they look to make the big jump to FBS.