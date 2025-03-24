The transfer portal is officially open and some of the country's stars that people don't know about yet are looking for bigger schools to show off their talents. Ahead of the Sweet 16, recruiting will take the headlines in the next few days as one of the most chaotic periods in college basketball gets going. One of the biggest names to hop in the portal on day one is Howard basketball star Blake Harper, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Harper, a freshman, ran away with MEAC Freshman of the Year award after winning the freshman of the Week 18 times in conference play. However, he didn't stop there. The Washington, D.C. native also took home the MEAC Player of the Year after a spectacular first season at the college level.

Harper put up big numbers repeatedly this season. He led the MEAC with 19.5 points per game and was very consistent in doing so, reaching double figures in 29 of his 32 games including five 30-point games.

Scoring isn't the only thing that Harper does to impact the game. He also finished second in the conference in rebounding (6.3 per game) and fourth in assists (3.5 per game).

Howard clearly has a lot of room to grow just because of his age and experience, but it became very clear during his freshman season that he has the skill to play at the Power Five level and impact the game run multiple different ways. Now that he is in the transfer portal, expect him to have no shortage of suitors. Star North Dakota transfer Treysen Eaglestaff is another player who is getting a lot of attention early in the portal process.

Teams all over the country are reaching out to players in the portal already, and Harper is certainly one of those players. Any team would love to have the versatile 6-foot-8 youngster on their squad and they will back up the NIL truck to try to get him to come to their school.

Where Harper ends up remains to be seen, but it's safe to assume that he will be a big part of a power conference in the 2025-26 season.