Grambling State is set to kick off the 2025 season with the renewal of a historic rivalry with Langston in the Shreveport Kickoff Classic. The game is set to take place on August 30th at 7 PM EST and will be hosted at Independence Stadium.

“We’re thrilled to open our season with the Shreveport Kickoff Classic against an outstanding program like Langston University,” said Grambling State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean D. Scott in a statement. “This matchup not only showcases two storied institutions but also brings our passionate fan base together in a city with deep cultural and athletic ties to Grambling State. It’s more than a game- it’s a celebration of tradition, excellence, and community.”

Langston University Director of Athletics Donnita Drain-Rogers added. “This will surely be an epic battle of the big cats! I am excited for our football team to play in the same location as the Independence Bowl. Our Lions as well as the Langston University Marching Pride Band will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on one of the biggest HBCU stages of the year.”

The 2025 game marks Grambling's return to Shreveport, last appearing in the Shreveport Classic in 2022 when the Tigers defeated Northwestern State 47-21. Grambling State has a strong history in Shreveport, playing 20 games in the city with an impressive all-time record of 16-3-1. The Shreveport Kickoff Classic traces its origins back to the Red River State Fair Classic, which began in 1911.

Grambling and Langston have faced off six times since 1977, with the TIgers leading the series 5-1. Their last matchup was in 2008, where Grambling secured a 13-2 victory. But, Grambling will face a Langston team that has built themselves into a winner in the NAIA, finishing last season 6-4. The Lions made noise with a few of their players, even getting some NFL draft attention over the past couple of years. Langston University defensive back Travis Martin secured a rookie mini-camp invite with the Seattle Seahawks after being unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While Grambling will surely enter the classic as the favorites, Langston will look to shock the sports world and leave Shreveport with a victory.