Huston-Tilloston University and Paul Quinn College are the newest additions to the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC), bringing the total number to 15 institutions. Both institutions will transfer from the Red River Conference. The new membership takes effect July 1, 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College to the HBCU Athletic Conference,” said HBCUAC Commissioner Kiki Baker Barnes, PhD. “Both institutions bring a rich tradition of athletic and academic excellence, and their addition strengthens our conference's mission to elevate HBCU athletics while creating more opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest levels.”

Men's and women's basketball, cross country, soccer, track & field, baseball, softball, and women's volleyball are all part of Huston-Tillotson University's extensive athletic department. Paul Quinn College participates in track and field, women's volleyball, soccer, cross country, and men's and women's basketball. In addition to raising the bar for competitiveness within the conference, their presence opens the door for men's and women's soccer to be added as official HBCUAC championship sports.

“Joining the HBCUAC is a game-changer for HT,” said Huston-Tillotson President Melva K. Wallace. “This move elevates our athletic program, increases our recruiting power, and places our student-athletes in a league where their talent and hard work will be seen and celebrated. It opens the door to stronger rivalries, greater exposure, and the kind of competitive excellence that builds champions on and off the field.”

“The Quinnite Nation is tremendously excited about joining the HBCUAC,” said Paul Quinn President Michael Sorrell. “We understood the conference's value and appeal from day one and are grateful to have been invited to join. The opportunity to continue our friendly rivalries with Wiley and H-T, have our own streaming platform, and elevate our athletic programs on a national level represents the type of future we want for our students and community.”

Three additional HBCUs joined the HBCU Athletic Conference (previously known as the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference) last year: Stillman College, Voorhees University, and Wilberforce University. Since joining the conference, Wilberforce’s athletic program has made headlines after establishing a gymnastics program following in the footsteps of Fisk University.