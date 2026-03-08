A historic shift in philosophy marks the beginning of the new league year as the Ravens secure five-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby in a blockbuster trade. After seven seasons with the Raiders, the 28-year-old has expressed excitement about joining a team known for its consistent winning culture, according to The Athletic. This move revitalizes Crosby, as he joins a franchise that has recorded only two losing seasons during his professional career.

Although he has undergone multiple surgeries on his knee and ankle, he is expected to pass his physical next week.

According to ESPN, Crosby has already reached out to the Ravens organization to prepare for the upcoming season. He has indicated that while he does not want to make any bold predictions about his performance, he is fully committed to helping the team achieve its Super Bowl ambitions.

Crosby mentioned that he has spoken with general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach Jesse Minter about their plans moving forward.

He emphasized that while there are no guarantees, he intends to give his all to bring a championship to Baltimore, stating that words are unnecessary to describe his commitment.

This trade represents a significant shift from the traditional draft-and-develop strategy that the Ravens have employed for decades.

For the first time in 31 years, the front office has traded away first-round picks to acquire a veteran player, sending two premium selections to the Raiders.

This urgency follows a 2025 season in which the team finished with only 30 sacks. By securing Crosby, who has tied for the most tackles for loss in the NFL since 2022, the Ravens outbid interest from the Cowboys and Jaguars.

This aggressive move signifies a win-now mentality under Jesse Minter's leadership following a disappointing season.

The Ravens have opted for immediate star power over future draft capital to reclaim their status as a defensive powerhouse.

With Crosby joining the roster, the defense is now equipped with the relentless drive needed to compete for a championship in 2026.