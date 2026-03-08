After the game in San Juan on Saturday went to extra innings, Darell Hernaiz ended it in style with a walk-off home run, giving Puerto Rico a 4-3 win over Panama at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Pool A of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Hernaiz played the hero in the bottom of the 10th inning with two outs, launching a 374-foot home run to left field off reliever Severino Gonzalez on a 1-2 count. The blast completed a two-run inning for Puerto Rico and secured the team's second victory in Pool A. The 24-year-old produced the second walk-off home run in WBC history, doing so on the same day Ozzie Albies hit a walk-off blast for the Netherlands. He finished the night 2-for-5 and raised his tournament batting average to .333.

DARELL HERNAIZ, WALK-OFF HOME RUN 🤯 PUERTO RICO WINS! pic.twitter.com/0vQrAlNSmt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2026

Panama controlled much of the game early behind starter Ariel Jurado, who threw five scoreless innings while allowing only three hits, striking out four, and issuing no walks. Panama scored first in the fifth inning when Jonathan Arauz was hit by a pitch, then scored on a double by Christian Bethancourt. Bethancourt advanced to third on a throwing error before Luis Castillo added another double to extend the lead to 2-0.

Article Continues Below

Puerto Rico answered in the sixth inning after loading the bases with no outs. Nolan Arenado produced a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 2-1. The tying run arrived in the ninth when Panama reliever Alberto Baldonado walked the bases loaded and then walked Willi Castro to force in the run.

Panama temporarily regained the lead in the 10th. Castillo moved Bethancourt into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt before Jose Caballero delivered an RBI single to make it 3-2. Puerto Rico immediately struck back when Carlos Cortes tied the game with an RBI double play, setting the stage for Hernaiz's game-winning homer.

Reliever Jose Espada got the win after working two innings, giving up two hits and recording one strikeout. Starter Eduardo Rivera began the game for Puerto Rico. Panama used Jurado and five relievers in the loss.

The victory moved Puerto Rico to 2-0 in Pool A, while Panama slipped to 0-2.