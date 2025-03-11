Former HBCU national championship-winning coach Broderick Fobbs has landed a new FBS job as he joins South Alabama as running backs coach. The announcement was made by South Alabama head football coach Major Applewhite via a press release on Tuesday.

Fobbs is a seasoned coach with a proven track record of success in HBCU football. During his eight seasons at Grambling (2014-2021), he led the Tigers to remarkable achievements. In his first three years as head coach, Fobbs earned three SWAC Coach of the Year awards and guided the team to an impressive 25-2 regular-season conference record, including two consecutive undefeated conference seasons. In 2016, he was not only named SWAC Coach of the Year but was also a finalist for the prestigious FCS Eddie Robinson Award.

In 2016, Fobbs guided the Tigers to an impressive 12-1 record, securing titles as SWAC Champions. The Tigers clinched the SWAC Western Division, won the SWAC Championship game, and beat the Jerry Mack-led North Carolina Central Eagles 10-9. They ended the year on an 11-game winning streak, capturing their 25th SWAC title (the first since 2011) and their 15th HBCU Football National Championship (the first since 2008). The team finished the season ranked 15th in the final FCS Coaches Poll and 16th in the FCS STATS poll.

Fobbs’ time at Grambling was a homecoming, as he had played for the team during his undergraduate years under legendary head coach Eddie G. Robinson. A two-time team captain, he helped Grambling win the 1992 HBCU National Championship with a 45-15 victory over Florida A&M in the Heritage Bowl.

In 1994, Grambling State also claimed the SWAC co-championship. During his senior year, Fobbs led the conference with an impressive 7.1 yards per carry and accumulated over 1,500 rushing yards throughout his college career. He graduated from Grambling with a Bachelor’s degree in 1997.

Fobbs departed Grambling in 2021 and ultimately joined the University of Louisiana-Monroe, serving as the Warhawks running back coach in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. During his time at ULM, he mentored Ahmad Hardy, who earned the title of 2024 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. Hardy led the conference and ranked 12th nationally with 1,351 rushing yards, while his 13 rushing touchdowns were the highest in the league.