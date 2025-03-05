Fisk University gymnastics made history on Friday, February 28th as they beat Southeast Missouri and the University of Bridgeport at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, The victory marked the first time that an HBCU gymnastics team defeated a Division 1 and Division 2 program.

The Lady Bulldogs earned a team score of 194.600, narrowly surpassing Southeast Missouri State (194.400) and the University of Bridgeport (193.850). The meet, held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, marked another milestone for Fisk University’s trailblazing gymnastics program, which has continued to set records and break barriers since its inception.

Fisk University star gymnast Morgan Price delivered another exceptional performance, claiming the all-around title with an impressive score of 39.350. Price dominated the meet, securing victories in three individual events: vault (9.875), bars (9.850), and floor (9.875), leading the Lady Bulldogs to an outstanding team win.

Aliyah Reed-Hammon added to the success by taking first place on the beam with a score of 9.850, ensuring Fisk athletes swept all event titles. The Lady Bulldogs further showcased their depth with three gymnasts in the top five all-around standings—Morgan Price, Allie Berkley (38.950), and Ciniah Rosby (38.500).

Their recent historic victory continues a successful streak for Fisk University's gymnastic team. which already claimed a win earlier this year at Greenville University. The Lady Bulldogs posted a score of 192.950 in that contest, showcasing their consistency and growth. Earlier in February, Morgan Price became the first gymnast from an HBCU to achieve a perfect score, earning a 10.0 for her bar routine during a meet at Temple University.

The success of the team has occurred even after the departure of Fisk University gymnastics' first head coach Corrinne Tarver. Assistant coach Nuriya Mack, who joined the program in 2023, was named interim head coach as a national search for a new leader is underway. Still, the team has continued to accumulate success as they make their mark in the history books.