The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) rejected the university’s appeal earlier this week.In the interim, Saint Augustine announced they are going to push for a 90-day arbitration process to ensure students graduating in May 2025 graduate from an accredited university.

“We have made substantial progress and are confident that our strengthened financial position and governance will ensure a positive outcome,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Boulware. “SAU is resilient, and we are resolute in our commitment to academic excellence.”

Saint Augustine may challenge the accreditation decision through binding arbitration in accordance with SACSCOC's arbitration policy. Through arbitration, Saint Augustine can show its sound financial standing and dedication to upholding accreditation requirements. Last year, the university said that it would appeal SACSCOC’s original decision. The SACSCOC Board of Trustees decided to remove Saint Augustine “from membership for failure to comply with Core Requirement 4.1 (Governing board characteristics), Core Requirement 13.1 (Financial resources), Core Requirement 13.2 (Financial documents), Standard 13.3 (Financial responsibility), Standard 13.4 (Control of finances), Standard 13.5 (Control of sponsored research/external funds), and Standard 13.6 (Federal and state responsibilities) of the Principles of Accreditation.”

“The one common thread among everybody is despair. It is disheartening and demoralizing that the Board of Trustees and the leadership at Saint Aug would kick the can down the road so much that it's almost impossible to course correct,” said alum Karole Kimble.

Saint Augustine has been experiencing financial issues for years, which is the primary cause of its loss of accreditation. The university originally lost its accreditation in February of last year. President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess petitioned to file a lawsuit after the university’s appeal was denied.

“SACS prohibited us from showing them the new things we are currently working on. Thus far, the decision was based on everything that happened from Dec. 1 on back,” Burgess told CBS 17. “Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters out there—we still have our accreditation, and we're going to continue to fight for this great institution. 157 years of great support, we're going to continue [to] fight on.”

The university’s financial issues also led to Saint Augustine's suspending its athletic conference membership with the CIAA last year.