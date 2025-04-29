After no HBCU players were selected in the NFL draft in 2024, the second time since 2021, Alabama A&M's Carson Vinson heard his name called in the fifth round and is heading to the Baltimore Ravens. Vincent is a perfect example of the proof of concept that HBCU players can be discovered and drafted out of black college football programs, an encouraging sign for HBCU athletes in the future.

Still, several talented HBCU players saw themselves undrafted despite stellar performances in postseason draft events and multiple conversations with NFL teams. But, Undrafted Free Agency has become a major way for HBCU athletes to receive their NFL shot even without being drafted.

Undrafted Free Agency also allows players to control their destiny, picking the team that they want to join and starting their professional careers on their own terms. Several former HBCU football stars have found success in Undrafted Free Agency such as the Green Bay Packers Emanuel Wilson (Fort Valley State/Johnson C. Smith),  the Los Angeles Rams Cobie Durant (South Carolina State), and the Dallas Cowboys Markeese Bell (Florida A&M).

Below are the HBCU players who signed UDFA deals and were invited to rookie mini-camps in hopes of making the team.

Undrafted Free Agents

Position

HBCU

NFL Team

Kendall Bohler

CB

Florida A&M

Denver Broncos

Joaquin Davis

WR

North Carolina Central

Denver Broncos

Da’Quan Felton

WR

Norfolk State/Virginia Tech

New York Giants

Jason Ivey

OL

North Carolina A&T

Cleveland Browns

Robert McDaniel

DB

Jackson State

Washington Commanders

Shilo Sanders

S

Jackson State/Colorado

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig

S

Jackson State/Colorado

Jacksonville Jaguars

Torricelli Simpkins

OL

North Carolina Central/South Carolina

New Orleans Saints

Aaron Smith

LB

South Carolina State

New York Jets

Related NewsArticle continues below
labama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson (OL45) answers questions at a press conference
New Ravens rookie Carson Vinson is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi
Florida A&M lands star quarterback recruit
Florida A&M lands star quarterback recruit
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
How the Cleveland Browns did Shedeur Sanders was disgusting

Rookie Mini-Camp Invite

Player

Position

HBCU

NFL Team

Devonta Davis

DL

Jackson State/Florida Atlantic

Indianapolis Colts

Robert Jones

DB

Howard

Indianapolis Colts/Kansas City Chiefs

Quantez Mansfield

DT

North Carolina Central

Minnesota Vikings

Seven McGee

WR

Jackson State/Albany

Atlanta Falcons

Irv Mulligan

RB

Jackson State

New York Giants

Phillip Webb

DE

Jackson State

Miami Dolphins

Elijah Williams

DL

Morgan State

Minnesota Vikings