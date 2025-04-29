After no HBCU players were selected in the NFL draft in 2024, the second time since 2021, Alabama A&M's Carson Vinson heard his name called in the fifth round and is heading to the Baltimore Ravens. Vincent is a perfect example of the proof of concept that HBCU players can be discovered and drafted out of black college football programs, an encouraging sign for HBCU athletes in the future.

Still, several talented HBCU players saw themselves undrafted despite stellar performances in postseason draft events and multiple conversations with NFL teams. But, Undrafted Free Agency has become a major way for HBCU athletes to receive their NFL shot even without being drafted.

Undrafted Free Agency also allows players to control their destiny, picking the team that they want to join and starting their professional careers on their own terms. Several former HBCU football stars have found success in Undrafted Free Agency such as the Green Bay Packers Emanuel Wilson (Fort Valley State/Johnson C. Smith), the Los Angeles Rams Cobie Durant (South Carolina State), and the Dallas Cowboys Markeese Bell (Florida A&M).

Below are the HBCU players who signed UDFA deals and were invited to rookie mini-camps in hopes of making the team.

Undrafted Free Agents

Position HBCU NFL Team Kendall Bohler CB Florida A&M Denver Broncos Joaquin Davis WR North Carolina Central Denver Broncos Da’Quan Felton WR Norfolk State/Virginia Tech New York Giants Jason Ivey OL North Carolina A&T Cleveland Browns Robert McDaniel DB Jackson State Washington Commanders Shilo Sanders S Jackson State/Colorado Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig S Jackson State/Colorado Jacksonville Jaguars Torricelli Simpkins OL North Carolina Central/South Carolina New Orleans Saints Aaron Smith LB South Carolina State New York Jets

Rookie Mini-Camp Invite