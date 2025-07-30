Former NBA player Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested in Broward County after authorities in Nevada claimed that he wrote $260,000 worth of bad checks to the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino and the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in 2024. Morris was arrested on July 27 and released on July 29.

A video surfaced on social media showing that he was denied bond by the judge following the arrest, and that he would have only released Morris for extradition to Nevada.

A day later, Morris addressed the situation on his Instagram page.

“The word FRAUD was thrown on my name as if I took something or really wrote a check to a casino in exchange for cash,” Morris wrote. “Did I take out a marker to gamble yes. Was this my first time no. I've been enjoying my off time and doing what I like every year at some point in Vegas at a high level for years and that's not just gambling. I really thought the amount of money and time I spent there would really have value…

“So yea I took my time to pay back the money that could of been handle on the spot if l'd known that I would have been locked up like I was trying to flee or a flight risk. I was just in Vegas no phone call vist or nothing. Actually gambled and had mansions at both casinos. The Key word I won't except if fraud because this had nothing to do with no money exchange or me not being able to pay something. My Character means everything and my family as well.”

Marcus Morris Sr. speaks on being arrested

Morris then noted that he had to stay in jail for 51 hours and was on a 24-hour lockdown, which hurt him the most. Nonetheless, he's admitted that he may not have paid his dues back on time, but didn't think they would lock him up because of it.

I'm not ducking or hiding from s— and most of you know that about me, Morris continued. “Check the stats never owed or needed money for anything. So did I go past the time I needed to repay yea probably did, did I know they would locked me up, h— No.”

Many will probably be tuned into what more Morris has to say about the situation.