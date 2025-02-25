Norfolk State basketball is often in the headlines for the program's excellence and dominance but Spartan guard Christian Ings's dunk transcended HBCU basketball and received viral acclaim on Monday.

With just 18.4 seconds remaining in the Spartans' game against Morgan State and his team up 67–60, Ings seized an open lane to the basket. He soared through the air and delivered an explosive windmill dunk that would've gotten 50s across the board in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest a couple of weeks ago. The home crowd and his teammates on the bench were energized at what certainly will be considered the dunk of the year.

The dunk quickly went viral, featured on SportsCenter, and shared widely across social media. Norfolk State's post on X alone garnered an impressive 460,000 impressions. His dunk and the acclaim around it give even more traction to an athletic program that is used to basketball dominance but continues to captivate the sports world with its on-court excellence and administrative moves.

In December, Michael Vick was hired as the head football coach of Norfolk State and quickly assembled a talented crop of recruits and coaches that look to contend in the MEAC in the Fall. Not to be outdone, the men's and women's teams have enjoyed a run of dominance that will quite certainly land them in the March Madness tournament in a couple of weeks and put them in the driver's seat as favorites in the 2025 MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans sit at 20-8 on the season and are 10-1 in conference, with only three more games left in the regular season. Ings dunk aside, Norfolk State avenged their only conference loss to Morgan State earlier in the season on January 13th. They're set to play South Carolina State on Saturday at 1 PM EST.