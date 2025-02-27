An HBCU student enrolled at Southern University collapsed and died early Thursday morning after participating in an off-campus fraternity ritual, per a report by WAFB. 20-year-old Caleb Wilson was reportedly taking part in a ritual organized by members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity when he collapsed.

Per WAFB, the ritual reportedly involved pledges standing in line during the activity. Wilson, a mechanical engineering junior and a member of Southern University’s renowned marching band, Human Jukebox, was later pronounced dead.

Investigators stated that Wilson became unresponsive and was taken by friends to Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Medical staff pronounced him dead at 3:15 a.m. Investigators confirmed that the group had been at North Sherwood Forest Community Park before Wilson was taken to the hospital.

An autopsy is underway to determine Wilson’s official cause of death, and the Baton Rouge Police Department has launched a death investigation.

Southern University released a statement extending condolences to Wilson's family, classmates, and loved ones.

“Southern University and A&M College is aware of an off-campus incident that may have resulted in the death of student Caleb Wilson. The campus community extends condolences to his family, classmates, and loved ones. Southern is cooperating fully with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is in charge of the investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

The fraternity Omega Psi Phi has a long history as the first international fraternity founded at a historically Black college. Established in 1911 at Howard University, Omega Psi Phi emphasizes friendship, scholarship, and service and boasts notable members such as Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts and NBA legend turned broadcaster Shaquille O'Neal.

Corey Wilson, Wilson's father, is a former deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He served with the JPSO for 35 years before retiring last year.

“On behalf of Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office extends its condolences to Deputy Corey Wilson and his family following the heartbreaking loss of his son Caleb,” JPSO said in a statement.

This is a developing story.